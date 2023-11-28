Dr. Guillaume Montagnac – The mechanics of frustration IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, 28 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

Guillaume Montagnac

Gustave Roussy Institute, Villejuif, France

The mechanics of frustration

We investigate how mechanical parameters from the microenvironment such as rigidity and topology regulate the dynamics and functions of clathrin-coated structures (CCS). CCS are the support of clathrin-mediated endocytosis and their primary task is to pack receptors in clathrin-coated vesicles by bending the plasma membrane. Our work show that the topology, substrate elasticity and confinement impact the structure and functions of CCSs. We develop the concept of frustrated endocytose whereby CCS try and fail to internalize a piece of its environment. This can result in CCS pinching collagen fibers or tubular membranes and serving as adhesion points to these environmental cues. It can also lead to forming signaling platforms that instruct cell response to the substrate rigidity.

References

Baschieri F, Illand A, Barbazan J, Zajac O, Henon C, Loew D, Dingli F, Vignjevic DM, Lévêque-Fort S, Montagnac G. Fibroblasts generate topographical cues that steer cancer cell migration. Sci Adv 2023-18

2023-18 Kyumurkov A, Bouin AP, Boissan M, Manet S, Baschieri F, Proponnet-Guerault M, Balland M, Destaing O, Régent-Kloeckner M, Calmel C, Nicolas A, Waharte F, Chavrier P, Montagnac G, Planus E, Albiges-Rizo C. Force tuning through regulation of clathrin-dependent integrin endocytosis. J Cell Biol 2023-222(1)

2023-222(1) Bresteau E, Elkhatib N, Baschieri F, Bellec K, Guérin M, Montagnac G. Clathrin-coated structures support 3D directed migration through local force transmission. Sci Adv 2021 – 7(45)

2021 – 7(45) Porshneva K, Montagnac G., Mechanotransduction mediated by microtubules. Nat Mater 2022 21(3).

2022 21(3). Elkhatib N, Porshneva K, Montagnac G. Migration cues interpretation by clathrin-coated structures. Curr Opin Cell Biol 2021 72:100-105

