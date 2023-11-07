Dr. Pierre Verhaeghe – Medicinal chemistry approaches for the development of novel anti-infectives IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, 7 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

Dr. Pierre Verhaeghe – Medicinal chemistry approaches for the development of novel anti-infectives Mardi 7 novembre, 11h00 IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room

Pierre Verhaeghe

CHU de Nîmes, Service de Pharmacie, Nîmes, France & LCC-CNRS, Université de Toulouse, CNRS, UPS, Toulouse, France

Medicinal chemistry approaches for the development of novel anti-infectives

Anti-infective chemotherapy is constantly threatened by the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens which requires continual research efforts to identify novel chemical entities with original mechanisms of action and/or druggable microbial targets. Based on our experience in the development of new anti-infectives against protozoan parasites such as P. falciparum, Leishmania spp, Trypanosoma spp, or bacteria such as C. difficile and M. tuberculosis, the conference will present three examples of medicinal chemistry strategies that can be useful for the research and study of novel anti-infectives: Simplified bio-inspired chemistry, electrochemistry-assisted prodrug conception and affinity chromatography on immobilized inhibitors.

IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room 205 Route de Narbonne,Toulouse Toulouse 31400

