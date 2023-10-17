Dr. Claire Eyers – Phosphorylation-mediated signalling: a new era? IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, 17 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

Claire Eyers

University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK

Phosphorylation-mediated signalling: a new era?

Protein phosphorylation is a ubiquitous post-translational modification (PTM) that regulates all aspects of life. Using our novel UPAX methodology for unbiased phosphopeptide enrichment and analysis by LC/MSMS, we demonstrate that human proteins are phosphorylated extensively on residues in addition to serine, threonine and tyrosine. Of particular interest is phosphorylation of cysteine, and the implications of this novel protein modification as a regulatory signalling PTM, which we show of relevance to PINK1 and HIF signalling. Cys is also known to be regulated through oxidation and we will explore some of our findings in the area of Cys oxidation linked to the regulation of protein kinase activity.

