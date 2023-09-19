Dr. Ben Luisi – Structure and mechanism of bacterial multi-drug efflux pumps IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, 19 septembre 2023, Toulouse.

Ben Luisi

Department of Biochemistry, University of Cambridge, UK

Structure and mechanism of bacterial multi-drug efflux pumps

Bacterial efflux pumps are nanomachines that contribute to multidrug resistance by actively transporting chemically diverse antimicrobials from the cell. In Gram-negative species, some of these pumps form multi-protein assemblies that span the cell envelope and drive the transport of substrates. We have obtained cryoEM structures of two representative multidrug pumps from Escherichia coli – one powered by ATP and the other by protonmotive force. The structural data provide detailed models for transport mechanisms of widely occurring efflux pump systems.

Selected references

Du, D., Wang, Z., James, N.R., Voss, J.E., Klimont, E., Ohene-Agyei, T., Venter, H. Chiu, W. and Luisi, B.F. (2014). Structure of the AcrAB-TolC multidrug efflux pump. Nature 509, 512-515

509, 512-515 Wang, Z., Fan, G., Hryc, C.F., Blaza, J.N., Serysheva, I.I., Schmid, M.F., Chiu, W., Luisi, B.F., and Du, D. (2017) An allosteric transport mechanism for the AcrAB-TolC Multidrug Efflux Pump. eLife 6:e24905

6:e24905 Fitzpatrick, A.W.P., Llabres, S., Neuberger, A., Blaza, J.N., Bai, X-C, Okada, U., Murakami, S., van Veen, H.W., Zachariae, U., Scheres, S.H.W, Luisi, B.F. and Du, D. (2017) Structure of the MacAB-TolC ABC-type tripartite multidrug efflux pump. Nature Microbiology 2:17070

2:17070 Harris, A., Wagner, M., Du, D., Raschka, S., Gohlke, H., Smits, S.H.J., Luisi, B.F., Schmitt, L. (2021) Structure and efflux mechanism of the yeast pleiotropic drug resistance transporter Pdr5. Nature Communications 12:5254

12:5254 Chen, M., Shi, X., Yu, Z., Fan, G., Serysheva, I.I., Baker, M.L., Luisi, B.F., Ludtke, S.J., Wang Z. (2021) In situ structure of the AcrAB-TolC efflux pump at subnanometer resolution. Structure 30, 107-113.e3

To be noted: Dr. Luisi will also give a seminar entitled « Dynamic ribonucleoprotein complexes in the control of bacterial gene expression » at the CBI LMGM at 3 pm (Contact: Dr. Hugo Lebrette).

