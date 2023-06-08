A journey into innate immune sensors: From discovery to therapy IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse Toulouse
A journey into innate immune sensors: From discovery to therapy Jeudi 8 juin, 09h30 IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room
Regulation of NLRP3 activation in CAPS
Pr. Fabio Martinon
University of Lausanne, Switzerland
NLRP3 is a thermosensor that is negatively regulated by high temperature
Dr. Rebecca Coll
Queen’s University, Belfast, UK
CAPS associated NLRP3 variants form a constitutively active inflammasome
Pr. Pablo Pelegrin
Universidad de Murcia, Spain
Spatio-temporal dynamics of ADP-heptose sensing during bacterial infection
Dr. Cécile Arrieumerlou
Institut Cochin, Paris, France
IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room 205 Route de Narbonne, Toulouse 31400
