A journey into innate immune sensors: From discovery to therapy
IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room
Toulouse

Toulouse A journey into innate immune sensors: From discovery to therapy IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, 8 juin 2023, Toulouse. A journey into innate immune sensors: From discovery to therapy Jeudi 8 juin, 09h30 IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Regulation of NLRP3 activation in CAPS Pr. Fabio Martinon

University of Lausanne, Switzerland NLRP3 is a thermosensor that is negatively regulated by high temperature Dr. Rebecca Coll

Queen’s University, Belfast, UK CAPS associated NLRP3 variants form a constitutively active inflammasome Pr. Pablo Pelegrin

Universidad de Murcia, Spain Spatio-temporal dynamics of ADP-heptose sensing during bacterial infection Dr. Cécile Arrieumerlou

IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room
205 Route de Narbonne, Toulouse
Toulouse 31400
Miriam.Pinilla@ipbs.fr

