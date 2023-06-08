A journey into innate immune sensors: From discovery to therapy IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, 8 juin 2023, Toulouse.

Regulation of NLRP3 activation in CAPS

Pr. Fabio Martinon
University of Lausanne, Switzerland

NLRP3 is a thermosensor that is negatively regulated by high temperature

Dr. Rebecca Coll
Queen’s University, Belfast, UK

CAPS associated NLRP3 variants form a constitutively active inflammasome

Pr. Pablo Pelegrin
Universidad de Murcia, Spain

Spatio-temporal dynamics of ADP-heptose sensing during bacterial infection

Dr. Cécile Arrieumerlou
Institut Cochin, Paris, France

IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room 205 Route de Narbonne,Toulouse Toulouse 31400

2023-06-08T09:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-08T11:30:00+02:00
