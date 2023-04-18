Dr. Joel Ernst – Human CD4 T cell responses to novel evolutionarily selected M. tuberculosis antigens IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse
Joel Ernst
University of California, San Francisco, CA
Human CD4 T cell responses to novel evolutionarily selected M. tuberculosis antigens
Selected publications
- Ogongo P, Tran A, Marzan F, Gingrich D, Krone M, Aweeka F, Lindestam Arlehamn CS, Martin JN, Deeks SG, Hunt PW, Ernst JD. M. tuberculosis antigen- responsive IL17 + CD4 T cells are disproportionately spared in ART- suppressed HIV. bioRxiv [Preprint]. 2023
- Zheng W, Chang IC, Limberis J, Budzik JM, Zha BS, Howard Z, Ernst JD. Mycobacterium tuberculosis resides in lysosome-poor monocyte-derived lung cells during persistent infection. bioRxiv [Preprint]. 2023
- Ogongo P, Ernst JD. Finding antigens for TB vaccines: the good, the bad and the useless. Nat Med. 2023 29(1):35-36
IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room
205 Route de Narbonne, Toulouse 31400
Rangueil / Sauzelong / Pech-David / Pouvourville
Haute-Garonne
Occitania
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-18T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-18T12:00:00+02:00
