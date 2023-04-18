Dr. Joel Ernst – Human CD4 T cell responses to novel evolutionarily selected M. tuberculosis antigens IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

Dr. Joel Ernst – Human CD4 T cell responses to novel evolutionarily selected M. tuberculosis antigens

Mardi 18 avril, 11h00
IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room

Joel Ernst
University of California, San Francisco, CA

Human CD4 T cell responses to novel evolutionarily selected M. tuberculosis antigens

Selected publications

Ogongo P, Tran A, Marzan F, Gingrich D, Krone M, Aweeka F, Lindestam Arlehamn CS, Martin JN, Deeks SG, Hunt PW, Ernst JD. M. tuberculosis antigen- responsive IL17 + CD4 T cells are disproportionately spared in ART- suppressed HIV. bioRxiv [Preprint]. 2023

[Preprint]. 2023 Zheng W, Chang IC, Limberis J, Budzik JM, Zha BS, Howard Z, Ernst JD. Mycobacterium tuberculosis resides in lysosome-poor monocyte-derived lung cells during persistent infection. bioRxiv [Preprint]. 2023

Ogongo P, Ernst JD. Finding antigens for TB vaccines: the good, the bad and the useless. Nat Med. 2023 29(1):35-36

