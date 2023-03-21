Dr. Philippe Pasero – Cellular responses to replication stress: from R-loops to inflammation and beyond IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room, 21 mars 2023, Toulouse.

Dr. Philippe Pasero – Cellular responses to replication stress: from R-loops to inflammation and beyond Mardi 21 mars, 11h00 IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room

Dr. Philippe Pasero

IGH, Montpellier, France

Cellular responses to replication stress: from R-loops to inflammation and beyond

Replication stress (RS) commonly refers to alterations of fork progression caused by various events of endogenous or exogenous origin. Oncogenes such as RASV12 induce RS by increasing transcription-replication conflicts (TRCs), but the mechanisms involved remain poorly understood. TRCs could result from the presence of structures called R-loops that form during transcription and may act as roadblocks to replication. Alternatively, toxic R-loops could form as a consequence of fork arrest and interfere with replication restart. To discriminate between these two possibilities, we have analyzed fork arrest and restart in the absence of RNase H activity. These analyses showed that yeast and human cells fail to process and to restart arrested forks in the presence of persistent RNA:DNA hybrids. We propose that cotranscriptional R-loops are converted into toxic RNA:DNA hybrids upon fork passage, which interfere with fork restart. The expression of RASV12 in immortalized BJ fibroblasts promotes oncogene-induced senescence (OIS) by increasing RS and triggering inflammation. Interestingly, BJ cells adapt to RASV12-induced RS by overexpressing fork-associated components of the ATR-CHK1 pathway, such as Claspin and Timeless. Interestingly, these cells show a reduction in both RS and inflammation, suggesting that these processes are linked. To address this possibility, we have inhibited MRE11 in BJ-RASV12 cells and found that it completely suppressed OIS. Since MRE11 releases DNA fragments from stressed forks, these data suggest that MRE11 connects RS, inflammation and senescence by promoting the accumulation of immunogenic DNA fragments. This view is supported by the fact that inhibition of TREX1, the main exonuclease involved in the degradation of cytosolic DNA, is sufficient to induce replication stress and senescence, even in the absence of oncogenic stress. Altogether, these data indicate that MRE11 plays a central role in OIS by linking the replication stress response to inflammation.

Selected references

