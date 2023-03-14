Dr. Caetano Reis E Sousa – Dead cell recognition in immunity to cancer and infection IPBS-Toulouse, Online Seminar, 14 mars 2023, Toulouse.

Dr. Caetano Reis E Sousa – Dead cell recognition in immunity to cancer and infection Mardi 14 mars, 11h00 IPBS-Toulouse, Online Seminar

Caetano Reis E Sousa

Immunobiology Laboratory, The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom

Dead cell recognition in immunity to cancer and infection

Innate and adaptive immunity work concertedly in vertebrates to restore homeostasis following pathogen invasion or other insults. Like all homeostatic circuits, immunity relies on an integrated system of sensors, transducers and effectors that can be analysed in cellular or molecular terms. At the cellular level, T and B lymphocytes act as an effector arm of immunity that is mobilised in response to signals transduced by innate immune cells that detect a given insult. These innate cells are spread around the body and include dendritic cells (DCs), the chief immune sensors of pathogen invasion and tumour growth. At the molecular level, DCs possess receptors that directly sense pathogen presence and tissue damage and that signal to control antigen presentation or to regulate a plethora of genes encoding effector proteins that regulate immunity. The lecture will focus on understanding how DCs integrate environmental signals to drive immunity to cancer, with applications in immunotherapy.

Selected publications

DNGR-1-mediated cross-presentation of dead cell-associated antigens. Henry CM, Castellanos CA, Reis E Sousa C. Semin Immunol 2023 66:101726

2023 66:101726 DNGR-1-tracing marks an ependymal cell subset with damage-responsive neural stem cell potential. Frederico B, Martins I, Chapela D, Gasparrini F, Chakravarty P, Ackels T, Piot C, Almeida B, Carvalho J, Ciccarelli A, Peddie CJ, Rogers N, Briscoe J, Guillemot F, Schaefer AT, Saúde L, Reis E Sousa C. Dev Cell 2022 57(16):1957-1975.e9

2022 57(16):1957-1975.e9 Recruitment of dendritic cell progenitors to foci of influenza A virus infection sustains immunity. Cabeza-Cabrerizo M, Minutti CM, da Costa MP, Cardoso A, Jenkins RP, Kulikauskaite J, Buck MD, Piot C, Rogers N, Crotta S, Whittaker L, Encabo HH, McCauley JW, Allen JE, Pasparakis M, Wack A, Sahai E, Reis e Sousa C. Sci Immunol 2021 6(65):eabi9331

2021 6(65):eabi9331 An isoform of Dicer protects mammalian stem cells against multiple RNA viruses. Poirier EZ, Buck MD, Chakravarty P, Carvalho J, Frederico B, Cardoso A, Healy L, Ulferts R, Beale R, Reis e Sousa C. Science 2021 Jul 9;373(6551):231-236

2021 Jul 9;373(6551):231-236 Secreted gelsolin inhibits DNGR-1-dependent cross-presentation and cancer immunity. Giampazolias E, Schulz O, Lim KHJ, Rogers NC, Chakravarty P, Srinivasan N, Gordon O, Cardoso A, Buck MD, Poirier EZ, Canton J, Zelenay S, Sammicheli S, Moncaut N, Varsani-Brown S, Rosewell I, Reis e Sousa C. Cell 2021 184(15):4016-4031.e22

2021 184(15):4016-4031.e22 The receptor DNGR-1 signals for phagosomal rupture to promote cross-presentation of dead-cell-associated antigens.Canton J, Blees H, Henry CM, Buck MD, Schulz O, Rogers NC, Childs E, Zelenay S, Rhys H, Domart MC, Collinson L, Alloatti A, Ellison CJ, Amigorena S, Papayannopoulos V, Thomas DC, Randow F, Reis E Sousa C. Nat Immunol 2021 22(2):140-153

2021 22(2):140-153 Dendritic Cells Revisited. Cabeza-Cabrerizo, M., Cardoso, A., Minutti, C. M., Pereira da Costa, M. & Reis e Sousa, C. Annu Rev Immunol 2021 39:131-166

IPBS-Toulouse, Online Seminar 205 route de narbonne Toulouse Toulouse 31400 Toulouse Sud-Est Haute-Garonne Occitania [{« type »: « email », « value »: « Christel.Verollet@ipbs.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://univ-tlse3-fr.zoom.us/j/94103596285 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-14T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-14T12:00:00+01:00

2023-03-14T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-14T12:00:00+01:00