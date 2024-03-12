Dr. Fanny Jaulin – Cell biology to understand and treat cancer IPBS-Toulouse, Hybrid Seminar (seminar room) Toulouse, 12 mars 2024, Toulouse.

Dr. Fanny Jaulin – Cell biology to understand and treat cancer Mardi 12 mars 2024, 11h00 IPBS-Toulouse, Hybrid Seminar (seminar room)

Fanny Jaulin

Institut Gustave Roussy, Villejuif, France

Cell biology to understand and treat cancer

My lab articulates the continuum of biomedical cancer research, from fundamental questions to clinical applications. Our goal is two-fold: on one hand, we identify and decrypt fundamental properties of the cells that are hijacked by carcinoma to power their metastatic dissemination. We collaborate with physicists, engineers and biologists to perform multidisciplinary cutting-edge research in tumor cell migration. On the other hand, we establish and use tumor avatars to develop cell-based precision medicine strategies in the clinic. As a collaboration with physicians, I lead a clinical trial and a program on patient derived organoids that has recently been awarded a large fund from the French ministry of health (RHU-Organomic). Altogether, we implement cell biology approaches applied to patient specimens to build relevant knowledge and treat cancer.

References

