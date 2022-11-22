Dr. Florence Gazeau – Nanomedicine approaches to modulate the tumor microenvironment IPBS-Toulouse, Hybrid Seminar (seminar room), 22 novembre 2022, Toulouse.

Dr. Florence Gazeau – Nanomedicine approaches to modulate the tumor microenvironment Mardi 22 novembre, 11h00 IPBS-Toulouse, Hybrid Seminar (seminar room)

IPBS-Toulouse, Hybrid Seminar (seminar room) 205 route de Narbonne, 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne Occitania

Dr. Florence Gazeau

MSC Med, CNRS / Université Paris Cité

Nanomedicine approaches to modulate the tumor microenvironment

I will present different approaches using inorganic nanoparticles or stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles activable by an external field to target and modulate the tumor microenvironment by thermal phototherapy or photodynamic therapy in models of desmoplastic tumors and peritoneal metastasis. The rigidity and mechanical heterogeneity of solid tumors being an important factor in their progression and resistance to treatment, we will show how acting on the extracellular matrix and softening the tumor can improve the migration of T cells in different preclinical models and promote the response to immunotherapies. Measurement of tumor stiffness by elastography could be a physical biomarker, accessible by imaging, to stratify patients who may benefit from antistromal therapy to increase their response to immunotherapy. Moreover metallic nanoparticles and extracellular vesicles can exert immunomodulatory effects on their own on the tumor microenvironment that can be enhanced or reversed by photo-activation in solid tumors. Nanomedicine strategies, exploiting the interplay between the nanoparticles, the different components of tumor microenvironment and their physical activation by external field at the most favorable therapeutic window could be valuable for future cancer treatment associated to immunotherapeutic approaches.

