Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Invited Talk : Conférence de Neville Rowley Auditorium Lumière Lyon

Catégories d’Évènement:
Invited Talk : Conférence de Neville Rowley Auditorium Lumière Lyon

Invited Talk : Conférence de Neville Rowley Auditorium Lumière Lyon, mercredi 26 juin 2024.

Invited Talk : Conférence de Neville Rowley FIREPROOF. Berlin Paintings and Sculptures Burnt in 1945: Matter and Memory Mercredi 26 juin, 10h30 Auditorium Lumière

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-06-26T10:30:00+02:00 – 2024-06-26T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-06-26T10:30:00+02:00 – 2024-06-26T12:00:00+02:00

In May 1945, two fires of unexplained origin ravaged a large anti-aircraft bunker in Friedrichshain Park, Berlin, where thousands of works of art from the Berlin State Museums had been stored for three years. These fires had radical consequences for the materiality of the works concerned. The fully destroyed paintings have been “dematerialized”, even if their memory survives thanks to pre-war reproductions. Meanwhile, many of the sculptures endured the fires, only to find themselves in precarious conditions of conservation: beyond the aesthetic aspect, their very material that has changed – marble has often become lime, for instance. Since 2018, a major restoration project has been underway at the Bode-Museum to restore these burnt artefacts, and as the eightieth anniversary of the bunker fire approaches, it is time to draw the first lessons of this vast operation.

Neville Rowley is Curator for Early Italian paintings and sculptures at the Gemäldegalerie and the Bode-Museum in Berlin (Staatliche Museen). He received a PhD in art history from the Université Paris-Sorbonne and has taught at the École du Louvre, Paris and the Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Brazil). He has worked on various exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Villa Medici in Rome, and the Musée Jacquemart-André in Paris, as well as in Berlin itself (including “Mantegna & Bellini”, 2019; “Donatello. Inventor of the Renaissance”, 2022). He has published numerous scholarly articles on 15th-century Italian art, as well as short books on Fra Angelico, Donatello, Piero della Francesca, Caravaggio, and Picasso.

Auditorium Lumière 50 Quai Charles de Gaulle, 69006 Lyon Lyon 69006 Cité Internationale Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.
MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.
Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099