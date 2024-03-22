Invitation au « Bar à soupe » des conteurs du Foyer Centre Social Le Foyer d’Auterive Auterive, vendredi 22 mars 2024.

Invitation au « Bar à soupe » des conteurs du Foyer Les conteurs du Foyer vous invitent à leur soirée « Bar à soupe »! Vendredi 22 mars, 18h30 Centre Social Le Foyer d’Auterive Sur adhésion au Foyer, sur inscription à la soirée

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-22T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-22T22:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-22T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-22T22:00:00+01:00

Les conteurs du Centre Social le Foyer d’Auterive vous invitent à leur soirée « Bar à soupe » !

Rendez-vous le vendredi 22 mars au Foyer à 18h30 et profitez d’une soirée contée en dégustant une bonne soupe maison !

Moment chaleureux et convivial garanti !!

Sur adhésion au Foyer et inscription à la soirée

Tarif: 5€/pers

Retrouvez-nous sur notre site internet https://centresocialauterive.fr/

sur notre page FB https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100015352748907

et sur notre page Instagram https://www.instagram.com/foyer_auterive/

Centre Social Le Foyer d’Auterive 1 place du Maréchal Leclerc 31190 Auterive Auterive 31190 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 05.61.50.74.97 »}] [{« link »: « https://centresocialauterive.fr/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100015352748907 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 60, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@foyer_auterive) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/417711170_1024100955353232_2558604065720953140_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=6VrGIQRtuTAAX_WRXpD&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDBMAHltmX30AftsB5rxkcX__ja3PVDDKZltl77g2q0ng&oe=65D09371 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/foyer_auterive/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/foyer_auterive/ »}]

contes conteurs

DR