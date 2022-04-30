INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY 2022 – 11e anniversaire UNESCO, 30 avril 2022, Paris.

UNESCO, le samedi 30 avril

**International Jazz Day** brings together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics, and jazz enthusiasts all over the world to celebrate and learn about jazz and its roots, future and impact; raise awareness of the need for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding; and reinforce international cooperation and communication. **Each year on April 30**, this international art form is recognized for promoting peace, dialogue among cultures, diversity, and respect for human rights and human dignity; eradicating discrimination; fostering gender equality; and promoting freedom of expression. **International Jazz Day** is the culmination of **Jazz Appreciation Month**, which draws public attention to jazz and its extraordinary heritage throughout April. In December 2012, the United Nations General Assembly formally welcomed the decision by the UNESCO General Conference to proclaim April 30 as International Jazz Day. The United Nations and UNESCO now both recognize International Jazz Day on their official calendars. [https://jazzday.com](https://jazzday.com/news/) – * Un événement mis en ligne sur l’**Agenda de Madagascar-musiques.net** –

