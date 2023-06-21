Mini Concerts et Parcours Chantant Intencity Choisy-le-Roi Choisy-le-Roi
Mini Concerts et Parcours Chantant Intencity Choisy-le-Roi, 21 juin 2023, Choisy-le-Roi.
Mini Concerts et Parcours Chantant Mercredi 21 juin, 18h00 Intencity
Parcours chantant dans le centre de Choisy-le-Roi :
– 18h mini concert à Intencity, 127 av. Anatole France
– 18h30 parcours chantant sur l’avenue Anatole France
– 19h mini concert parvis Gare RER
– 19h20 parcours chantant vers esplanade Jean Jaurès puis place de l’Eglise (19h40)
chants tous styles avec la participation du public
Intencity 127 av. Anatole France, 94600 Choisy-le-Roi Choisy-le-Roi 94600 Centre Sud Val-de-Marne Île-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T19:00:00+02:00
©Choisy-le-Roi