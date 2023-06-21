Mini Concerts et Parcours Chantant Intencity Choisy-le-Roi Choisy-le-Roi Catégories d’Évènement: Choisy-le-Roi

Val-de-Marne Mini Concerts et Parcours Chantant Intencity Choisy-le-Roi, 21 juin 2023, Choisy-le-Roi. Mini Concerts et Parcours Chantant Mercredi 21 juin, 18h00 Intencity Parcours chantant dans le centre de Choisy-le-Roi :

– 18h mini concert à Intencity, 127 av. Anatole France

– 18h30 parcours chantant sur l’avenue Anatole France

– 19h mini concert parvis Gare RER

– 19h20 parcours chantant vers esplanade Jean Jaurès puis place de l’Eglise (19h40)

chants tous styles avec la participation du public Intencity 127 av. Anatole France, 94600 Choisy-le-Roi Choisy-le-Roi 94600 Centre Sud Val-de-Marne Île-de-France Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T19:00:00+02:00

2023-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 ©Choisy-le-Roi Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Choisy-le-Roi, Val-de-Marne Autres Lieu Intencity Adresse 127 av. Anatole France, 94600 Choisy-le-Roi Ville Choisy-le-Roi Departement Val-de-Marne Lieu Ville Intencity Choisy-le-Roi

Intencity Choisy-le-Roi Val-de-Marne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/choisy-le-roi/

Mini Concerts et Parcours Chantant Intencity Choisy-le-Roi 2023-06-21 was last modified: by Mini Concerts et Parcours Chantant Intencity Choisy-le-Roi Intencity Choisy-le-Roi 21 juin 2023