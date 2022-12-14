Cinéma : Carte Blanche #1 à Niki Lindroth von Bahr Institut suédois, 14 décembre 2022, .

Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles.

À l’occasion de l’exposition qui lui est consacrée à l’Institut suédois, deux Cartes Blanches sont laissées à Niki Lindroth von Bahr qui présente deux films qui l’ont inspirée, proches de son univers. handicap moteur mi

Institut suédois 11 rue Payenne 75003 Paris

Carte Blanche, Niki Lindroth von Bahr présente le premier long-métrage de Gabriela Pichler, « Eat Sleep Die« , qui a remporté de nombreux prix en Suède (dont 4 Guldbagge, l’équivalent des César) et à l’international (Mostra de Venise, Premiers Plans d’Angers). Tous les personnages principaux du film sont interprétés par des acteurs non-professionnels. Synopsis : La jeune et énergique Raša, Suédoise musulmane d’origine balkanique, perd son emploi d’ouvrière et se retrouve au chômage. Sans diplômes et sans ressources, Raša est confrontée à l’univers kafkaïen de la bureaucratie, véritable labyrinthe aux valeurs et attentes contradictoires. Informations : Drame, Suède, 2012, VOSTFR, 104 min, tous publics Réalisation et scénario : Gabriela Pichler Photo : Johan Lundborg Avec : Nermina Lukac, Milan Dragiši, Jonathan Lampinen Eat Sleep Die

