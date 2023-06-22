PORTES OUVERTES À L’INSTITUT FRANÇAIS DE JÉRUSALEM – ROMAIN GARY Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary Jérusalem, 22 juin 2023, Jérusalem.

PORTES OUVERTES À L’INSTITUT FRANÇAIS DE JÉRUSALEM – ROMAIN GARY Jeudi 22 juin, 20h00 Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary

? Jeudi 22 juin 2023

À 20h

? Dans les locaux de l’Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary, situés au 35 rue Hillel à Jérusalem

L’Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary vous invite à venir rencontrer son équipe et l’équipe de la boulangerie pâtisserie Moulin Doré dans le cadre de ses portes ouvertes ! Vous pourrez ainsi venir échanger avec nous pour découvrir l’ensemble de notre offre culturelle autour d’un buffet au cours duquel nous serons à l’écoute de toutes vos suggestions !

Tarif d’entrée : 100 ₪

Réservation : https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/romain-gary-commence-sa-mue-tickets-648962623677

OPEN HOUSE AT THE FRENCH INSTITUTE OF JÉRUSALEM – ROMAIN GARY

? Thursday, June 22, 2023

At 8pm

? At the French Institute of Jerusalem – Romain Gary, 35 Hillel Street, Jerusalem

The French Institute – Romain Gary invites you to come and meet its team and the team from the Moulin Doré bakery and patisserie as part of its open house! Come and join us to discover our full range of cultural offerings over a buffet, during which we’ll be happy to hear any suggestions you may have !

Entry : 100 ₪

Reservation : https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/romain-gary-commence-sa-mue-tickets-648962623677

