SOIRÉE CLUB CINÉMA, PROJECTION DU FILM BIR’EM Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary Jérusalem, 20 juin 2023, Jérusalem.

SOIRÉE CLUB CINÉMA, PROJECTION DU FILM BIR’EM Mardi 20 juin, 19h30 Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary

Mardi 20 juin 2023

À 19h30

Dans les locaux de l’Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary, situés au 35 rue Hillel à Jérusalem

L’Institut poursuit sa discussion autour du thème « Patrimoine : entre mémoire et oubli » initié dans le contexte des Open Jerusalem Days, en présentant le documentaire Bir’em de Camille Clavel. La projection sera suivie d’un échange avec le réalisateur Camille Clavel qui nous fera l’honneur de sa présence, animé par Vincent Lemire.

Le documentaire revient sur l’histoire de Nagham, une jeune palestinienne qui décide de retourner dans le village de son grand-père, situé dans le nord d’Israël qui a été détruit en 1948. Elle entraîne avec elle ses amis.

Après des études de littérature à Paris, Camille Clavel part vivre aux États-Unis pour y étudier la peinture à l’Art Student’s League.

Finalement c’est vers le cinéma qu’il se tourne, et en 2004 il réalise son premier film de fiction ; Sergio, l’histoire tragique d’un clandestin mexicain à New York (Prix Spécial du Jury de Clermont-Ferrand, et diffusion Arte). S’en suivent une série de documentaires aux sujets très divers, pour le cinéma et la télévision, dont Vers où Israël ? qui interroge les mémoires de cette terre disputée, Jacques Prévert, Paroles d’un Insoumis, portrait du jeune poète en anarchiste subversif, Il était une fois… Mon Oncle qui explore toutes les facettes du chef-d’œuvre de Jacques Tati ou encore un documentaire tourné en Guadeloupe sur les écrivains Simone et André Schwarz-Bart. Récemment Camille Clavel a achevé son premier long-métrage de fiction, Bir’em racontant l’histoire d’une jeune palestinienne qui décide d’occuper l’ancien village de son grand-père. Le film est sélectionné au festival international du Kerala (IFFK) et au Panorama des cinémas du Maghreb et du Moyen-Orient.

Entrée gratuite

Réservation : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/billets-club-cinema-birem-camille-clavel-648956866457

MOVIE CLUB, FILM SHOWING OF BIR’EM, followed by a discussion with the director Camille Clavel, moderated by Vincent Lemire

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

At 7:30pm

At the French institute of Jerusalem – Romain Gary, Hillel Street 35, Jerusalem

The Institute continues its discussion on the theme of « Heritage: between memory and oblivion » initiated in the context of Open Jerusalem Days, by presenting the documentary Bir’em by Camille Clavel. The screening will be followed by a discussion with director Camille Clavel, who will honor us with his presence, moderated by Vincent Lemire.

The documentary tells the story of Nagham, a young Palestinian woman who decides to return to her grandfather’s village in Northern Israel, which was destroyed in 1948. She takes her friends with her.

After studying literature in Paris, Camille Clavel moved to the United States to study painting at the Art Student’s League.

In 2004, he directed his first feature film, « Sergio », the tragic story of a Mexican illegal immigrant in New York (Prix Spécial du Jury de Clermont-Ferrand, and broadcast on Arte). This was followed by a series of documentaries on a wide range of subjects for cinema and television, including « Vers où Israël ? », which examines the memories of this disputed land; « Jacques Prévert, Paroles d’un Insoumis », a portrait of the young poet as a subversive anarchist; « Il était une fois… Mon Oncle », which explores all the facets of Jacques Tati’s masterpiece; and a documentary shot in Guadeloupe on the writers Simone and André Schwarz-Bart. Camille Clavel recently completed her first feature-length fiction film, « Bir’em », about a young Palestinian woman who decides to occupy her grandfather’s old village. The film was selected for the International Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and the Panorama of cinema from the Maghreb and the Middle East.

Free entrance

Reservation: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/billets-club-cinema-birem-camille-clavel-648956866457

