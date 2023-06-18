SOUS L’INFLUENCE DU PETIT PRINCE – PERFORMANCE DE L’ŒUVRE DE ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPÉRY Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary Jérusalem, 18 juin 2023, Jérusalem.

SOUS L’INFLUENCE DU PETIT PRINCE – PERFORMANCE DE L’ŒUVRE DE ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPÉRY Dimanche 18 juin, 18h00 Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary

Lundi 19 juin 2023

A 18h et 19h

Dans les locaux de l’Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary, situés au 35 rue Hillel à Jérusalem

Dans le cadre de son partenariat avec le Lycée français de Jérusalem, l’Institut Romain Gary a travaillé avec la classe de CM2 et les membres de l’atelier théâtre jeune public autour d’une performance inspirée de l’œuvre Le Petit prince d’Antoine de Saint Exupéry. Ils présenteront ainsi leur interprétation de l’œuvre à l’aune des enjeux du contemporain.

Nous vous invitons à venir assister à la représentation de la classe de CM2 et des membres de l’atelier jeune public, qui mettent ainsi en scène l’histoire des planètes de la solitude, du gouvernement des enfants et de l’écologie.

L’occasion de découvrir les ateliers de l’Institut pour venir nous rejoindre l’année prochaine !

Entrée gratuite

Réservation : https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/648953997877

UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF THE PETIT PRINCE ! – PERFORMANCE OF THE WORK OF ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPÉRY, in partnership with the Lycée français de Jérusalem

Monday June 19, 2023

At 6pm and 7pm

At the French institute of Jerusalem – Romain Gary, 35 Hillel Street, Jerusalem

As part of its partnership with the Lycée français de Jérusalem, the Institute Romain Gary has worked with the CM2 class and members of the young audience theater workshop on a performance inspired by Antoine de Saint Exupéry’s Le Petit prince. They will present their interpretation of the work in the light of contemporary issues.

We invite you to attend the performance by the CM2 class and members of the young audience workshop, who will stage the story of the planets of solitude, child government and ecology.

It’s the perfect opportunity to discover the Institute’s workshops and join us next year!

Free entrance

Reservation: https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/648953997877

