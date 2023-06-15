NOUS SOMMES TOUS CYRANO, par l’atelier théâtre adultes de l’Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary Jérusalem, 15 juin 2023, Jérusalem.

NOUS SOMMES TOUS CYRANO, par l’atelier théâtre adultes de l’Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary Jeudi 15 juin, 20h00 Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary

? Jeudi 15 juin 2023

À 20h

? Dans les locaux de l’Institut français de Jérusalem – Romain Gary, situés au 35 rue Hillel à Jérusalem

Nous sommes heureux de vous inviter à la restitution des travaux de l’atelier théâtre adultes de l’Institut Romain Gary qui ont travaillé la célèbre pièce Cyrano d’Edmond Rostand.

Nos apprentis comédiens, Meïra BARER, Jean-Pierre GENAH, Michel LAHMI, Drora MATLOFSKY, Yocheved MINDLIN, Pauline PILLOT, Elisabeth SOUSSAN, Martine TOUITOU, vous présenteront avec plaisir les extraits de la pièce qu’ils ont travaillé sous la direction d’Ilan Hazan.

L’occasion pour vous de venir découvrir les ateliers de l’Institut pour venir nous rejoindre l’année prochaine !

Entrée gratuite

Réservation : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/648910156747

WE ARE ALL, by the adult theater workshop of the French institute of Jerusalem – Romain Gary – THURSDAY JUNE 15, 2023 at 8 PM

Restitution of the work of the Institut Romain Gary’s adult theater workshop, based on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano, under the direction of Ilan Hazan.

? Thursday, June 15, 2023

At 8pm

? At the French institute of Jerusalem – Romain Gary, 35 Hillel Street, Jerusalem

We are delighted to invite you to a performance of the work of the Institute Romain Gary’s adult theater workshop on Edmond Rostand’s famous play Cyrano.

Our apprentice actors, Meïra BARER, Jean-Pierre GENAH, Michel LAHMI, Drora MATLOFSKY, Yocheved MINDLIN, Pauline PILLOT, Elisabeth SOUSSAN, Martine TOUITOU, will be delighted to present extracts from the play they have been working on under the direction of Ilan Hazan.

A great opportunity to discover the Institute’s workshops and join us next year!

Free entry

Reservation : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/648910156747

