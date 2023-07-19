Bizer Batteekh Showcase Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 19 juillet 2023, Jerusalem.

The showcase of the first edition of Bizer Batteekh by Sabreen Association for Artistic Development.

Visualizer premieres & live performances by: Amany, Margo Misleh, Silwadiii, Ahmad Mizro and Karma.

Bizr Bateekh (Watermelon Seeds) is Sabreen’s inaugural project under the Jerusalem Art and Production Consortium- Preserving Palestinian Culture Together (ASAS) funded by the European Union. After an open call, our jury carefully selected five talented Jerusalemite artists to produce a unique song and visualizer for each participant. The audio-visual productions involved many local Palestinian collaborators including producers, musicians, videographers, and fashion designers as well as global producers and musicians. Through the visuals, it was crucial to highlight the local talent present in the Palestinian production industry. Sabreen also provided comprehensive mentorship in music business education and branding. Song distribution through Sabreen Association for the five artists will be under Levantine Music, an indie music publisher and label servicing the Middle East and North Africa.

Wednesday 19 July at 7:30 pm at the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand

Ticket: 30 NIS

In partnership with Sabreen Association for Artistic Development

عرض بزر بطيخ

عرض النسخة الأولى لبزر بطيخ لمؤسسة صابرين للتطوير الفني.

العروض الأولى لمقاطع الفيديو والعروض الحية ل: أماني ، مارجو مصلح ، سلوادي ، حمد مزعرو وكرمى.

الأربعاء ١٩ تموز الساعة ٧:٣٠ مساءً في المعهد الفرنسي في القدس – شاتوبريون

التذكرة: ٣٠ شيكل

بالشراكة مع مؤسسة صابرين للتطوير الفني

Présentation de la première édition de Bizer Batteekh par l’Association Sabreen pour le développement artistique.

Premières audiovisuelles et performances en direct par : Amany, Margo Misleh, Silwadiii, Ahmad Mizro et Karma.

Mercredi 19 juillet à 19h30 à l’Institut français de Jérusalem – Chateaubriand

Entrée : 30 NIS

En partenariat avec l’Association Sabreen pour le développement artistique

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem

