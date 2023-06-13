Ciné-Club Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 13 juin 2023, Jerusalem.

Ciné-Club Mardi 13 juin, 19h30 Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ageLqzbZOsk

Nouvelle séance du Ciné-Club : La Fracture

La Fracture de Catherine Corsini | 2021 | 99min | France | VO en français avec ST en anglais

Mardi 13 juin à 19h00 à l’institut français de Jérusalem – Chateaubriand

Synopsis : Raf et Julie, un couple au bord de la rupture, se retrouvent dans un service d’Urgences proche de l’asphyxie le soir d’une manifestation parisienne des Gilets Jaunes. Leur rencontre avec Yann, un manifestant blessé et en colère, va faire voler en éclats les certitudes et les préjugés de chacun. À l’extérieur, la tension monte. L’hôpital, sous pression, doit fermer ses portes. Le personnel est débordé. La nuit va être longue…

New Ciné-Club session : The divided

The divided by Catherine Corsini | 2021 | 99min | France | In French with English subtitles.

Tuesday 13 June at 7pm at the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand

Synopsis : Two women on the verge of a breakup, in a hospital, are further stressed on the night of a big demonstration by the overwhelmed staff and by angry, injured protestors who land up besieging the building.

