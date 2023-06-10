Ciné-Goûter Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 10 juin 2023, Jerusalem.

Ciné-Goûter Samedi 10 juin, 14h30 Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand 40 NIL per child/par enfant. Family discount: -20% from the second child / Réduction famille : -20% dès le deuxième enfant.

Ciné-Goûter !

Notre équipe propose à vos enfants une projection de film, accompagnée d’un goûter à l’issue de la projection et d’un temps d’activité.

Samedi 10 juin, de 14h30 jusqu’à 17h00 à l’Institut français de Jérusalem – antenne Chateaubriand

Vanille de Guillaume Lorin | 2020 | 31min | France | VO français avec ST anglais

Vanille, petite parisienne fraîchement débarquée en Guadeloupe, plonge dans une aventure teintée de mystère, à la rencontre de personnages pittoresques et d’une fleur magique. Voilà des vacances qui promettent d’être riches en rebondissements !

Ciné-Goûter !

Our team offers your children a film screening, accompanied by a snack after the screening and an activity time.

Saturday, June 10, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand

Vanille by Guillaume Lorin | 2020 | 31min | France | VO French with ST English

Vanille, a young Parisian girl recently arrived in Guadeloupe, dives in an adventure tinged with mystery, meeting picturesque characters and a magic flower. These are holidays that promise to be rich in twists and turns!

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem

