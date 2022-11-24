Exhibition : Degree show 2022 Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 24 novembre 2022, Jerusalem.

Exhibition : Degree show 2022 Jeudi 24 novembre, 18h30 Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem

Exposition des diplomées du programme d’art visuel contemporain de l’Université de Birzeit.

Venez découvrir les oeuvres de ces jeunes artistes, nouveaux talents de l’art contemporain palestinien.

18h30 jeudi 24 novembre à l’Institut Français de Jérusalem – Chateaubriand

Areen Malkieh, Bayan Abu Hamed, Christina Qahoush, Malak Obeidat, Shaden Salameh, Tala Asmar, Nadya Abu Ghoush

—

معرض لخريجات برنامج الفنون البصرية المعاصرة في جامعة بيرزيت

الخميس 20 تشرين أول 6:30 مساءً في المعهد الفرنسي في القدس – شاتوبريون

عرين مالكية، بيان أبو حامد، كريستينا قاحوش، ملاك عبيدات، شادن سلامة، تالا أسمر، نادية أبو غوش

—

Exhibition of the graduates of the contemporary visual art program of Birzeit University.

Come and discover the works of young artists, new talents of the Palestinian contemporary art.

6:30 pm Thursday 24 October at the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chetaubriand

Areen Malkieh, Bayan Abu Hamed, Christina Qahoush, Malak Obeidat, Shaden Salameh, Tala Asmar, Nadya Abu Ghoush



