Ciné-Goûter : Adama Samedi 22 octobre, 14h30 Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand

Adama, de Simon Rouby | VO en français avec ST en anglais | 2015 | France | 85 min.

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem

L’Institut français Chateaubriand se met à hauteur d’enfant avec notre activité Ciné-Goûter! Notre équipe propose à vos enfants une introduction à la richesse du cinéma français à destination du jeune public, accompagnée d’un goûter à l’issue de la projection.

Le samedi 22 octobre, de 14h30 jusqu’à 17h00 à l’Institut français de Jérusalem – antenne Chateaubriand

Synopsis français :

Adama, 12 ans, vit dans un village isolé d’Afrique de l’Ouest. Au-delà des falaises, s’étend le Monde des Souffles. Là où règnent les Nassaras. Une nuit, Samba, son frère aîné, disparaît. Adama, bravant l’interdit des anciens, décide de partir à sa recherche. Il entame, avec la détermination sans faille d’un enfant devenant homme, une quête qui va le mener au-delà des mers, au Nord, jusqu’aux lignes de front de la Première Guerre mondiale. Nous sommes en 1916.

The French Institute Chateaubriand proposes Ciné-Goûter, our new activity tailor-made for kids! Our team offers your children an introduction to French cinema accompanied by a snack after the screening.

Synopsis anglais :

12-year-old Adama lives in a remote West African village. Beyond the cliffs lies the World of Wind, where the Nassaras reign. One night his older brother Samba disappears. Defying the village elders, Adama decides to set off in search of him. With the steadfast determination of a child coming of age, he embarks on a quest that takes him over the seas, to the North, to the frontline of the First World War. The year is 1916.



