Ciné-Club : Gaza Mon Amour Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem
Ciné-Club : Gaza Mon Amour Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 11 octobre 2022, Jerusalem.
Ciné-Club : Gaza Mon Amour Mardi 11 octobre, 19h00 Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand
Ciné-Club : Gaza Mon Amour / Film screaming : Gaza Mon Amour
Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem [{« data »: {« author »: « Samuel Goldwyn Films », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Gaza Mon Amour is Available 11/5!nnhttp://www.samuelgoldwynfilms.com/gaza-mon-amour/nnGaza, today. Sixty-year-old fisherman Issa is secretly in love with Siham, a woman who works at the market with her daughter Leila. When he discovers an ancient phallic statue of Apollo in his fishing nets, Issa hides it, not knowing what to do with this mysterious and potent treasure. Yet deep inside, he feels that this discovery will change his life forever. Strangely, his confidence starts to grow and eventually he decides to approach Siham. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Gaza Mon Amour – Official US Trailer », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/siBNQPhaiE4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siBNQPhaiE4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCravBlrXZFH19MJYdtHijSA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « html »: «
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-10-11T18:00:00+02:00
2022-10-11T19:30:00+02:00