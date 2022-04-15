Instant thé “à la Ritz” Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun, 15 avril 2022, Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun.

Instant thé “à la Ritz” Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun
2022-04-15 – 2022-04-15
Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Lot-et-Garonne Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun

EUR 18 18   Venez déguster un tea time “à la Ritz” !
Au menu : boisson pétillante, une grande sélection de sandwichs et scones, gâteaux, thé ou café.
Les bénéfices seront reversés à la SPA.
Réservations avant le vendredi 13 avril 17h.

+33 5 53 93 18 14

©orange-pekoe
Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun
