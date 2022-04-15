Instant thé “à la Ritz” Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun

Instant thé “à la Ritz” Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun, 15 avril 2022, Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun. Instant thé “à la Ritz” Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun

2022-04-15 – 2022-04-15

Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Lot-et-Garonne Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun EUR 18 18 Venez déguster un tea time “à la Ritz” !

Au menu : boisson pétillante, une grande sélection de sandwichs et scones, gâteaux, thé ou café.

Les bénéfices seront reversés à la SPA.

Réservations avant le vendredi 13 avril 17h. Venez déguster un tea time “à la Ritz” !

Au menu : boisson pétillante, une grande sélection de sandwichs et scones, gâteaux, thé ou café.

Les bénéfices seront reversés à la SPA.

Réservations avant le vendredi 13 avril 17h. +33 5 53 93 18 14 Venez déguster un tea time “à la Ritz” !

Au menu : boisson pétillante, une grande sélection de sandwichs et scones, gâteaux, thé ou café.

Les bénéfices seront reversés à la SPA.

Réservations avant le vendredi 13 avril 17h. ©orange-pekoe

Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-11 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne, Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Autres Lieu Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Adresse Ville Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun lieuville Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Departement Lot-et-Garonne

Instant thé “à la Ritz” Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun 2022-04-15 was last modified: by Instant thé “à la Ritz” Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun 15 avril 2022 Lot-et-Garonne Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun

Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Lot-et-Garonne