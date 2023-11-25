DJT PURPLE INSTANT T Nîmes, 25 novembre 2023, Nîmes.

DJT PURPLE Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 INSTANT T

Djt Purple fait ses premiers pas sur platines vinyles en 2007. Programmée en club et festival dès 2014, elle se produit sur scène au côté d’artistes tels que Ixindamix, Neurokontrol, dj Fly, Elisa Do Brasil, Isaac Maya, General Levy, The Bloody Beetroots…

Partant d’un principe « no limit », elle produit des mix aux multiples facettes, de savants cocktails drum and bass ultra Dancefloor. On y retrouve Deep, Jungle, Ragga, Neurofunk, et quelques variantes Dubstep voir même Raggatek. Instinctive et riche de ses expériences scéniques et d’une recherche musicale multiculturelle, elle expose un univers éclectique, où force et sensibilité se mêlent.

Un voyage qui s’annonce aussi turbulent qu’épique !

Facebook

Instagram

Soundcloud

Vidéo

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00

drum’n’bass