Inscription Ecole de Natation Le Cube La Ferté Saint Aubin La ferte-saint-aubin, mercredi 7 février 2024.

Inscription Ecole de Natation Inscription pour l’Ecole de Natation 6/12 ans

Familiarisation-Apprentissage-Initiation aux activités de la natation.

* (prévoir ses affaires de piscine pour un éventuel test) Places limitées Mercredi 7 février, 12h30 Le Cube La Ferté Saint Aubin Voir https://www.lecube-lafertesaintaubin.fr/#nos-activités

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-07T12:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-07T13:45:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-07T12:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-07T13:45:00+01:00

Inscription pour l’Ecole de Natation 6/12 ans

Familiarisation-Apprentissage-Initiation aux activités de la natation.

(prévoir ses affaires de piscine pour un éventuel test) Places limitées

Le Cube La Ferté Saint Aubin Avenue de Lowendal, La ferte-saint-aubin La ferte-saint-aubin [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 38 25 15 05 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.lecube-lafertesaintaubin.fr/#nos-activitu00e9s »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « lecube@laferte.org »}]

FMACEN045V50BJ6N

Le Cube La Ferté Saint Aubin