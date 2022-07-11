Initiations Lave Emaillée Gannat Gannat
Initiations Lave Emaillée Gannat, 11 juillet 2022, Gannat.
Initiations Lave Emaillée Gannat
2022-07-11 14:00:00 – 2022-07-11 17:30:00
Gannat Allier
EUR 38 38
Réalisation d’une plaque max de 15×15 cm. Réservation et contact préalable requis pour préparation du projet. Age min 10 ans. Les réalisations seront à récupérer le vendredi suivant.
emailetmerveilles@gmail.com +33 6 02 13 24 59 http://www.emailetmerveilles.fr/
Gannat
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-20 par