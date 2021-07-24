Initiation découverte Footgolf Bahus-Soubiran Bahus-Soubiran
Initiation découverte Footgolf Bahus-Soubiran, 24 juillet 2021-24 juillet 2021, Bahus-Soubiran.
Initiation découverte Footgolf 2021-07-24 08:00:00 – 2021-07-24 17:00:00 Route d’Eugénie Les greens d’eugénie
Bahus-Soubiran Landes Bahus-Soubiran
EUR 15 30 Samedi 24 juillet matinée découverte sur Les Greens d’Eugénie à partir 8h00 : initiation au footgolf
72 participants maximun.
18 licenciés Footgolf seront acceptés pour encadrer les nouveaux joueurs à l’initiation de cette nouvelle discipline.
INSCRIPTIONS UNIQUEMENT PAR TÉLÉPHONE AU 0631334058
TOUT JOUEUR NON INSCRIT AVANT JEUDI 22, NE SERA PAS ACCEPTÉ LE JOUR J
+33 6 31 33 40 58
dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-14 par OT Aire sur l’Adour