Initiation découverte Footgolf Bahus-Soubiran, 24 juillet 2021-24 juillet 2021, Bahus-Soubiran. Initiation découverte Footgolf 2021-07-24 08:00:00 – 2021-07-24 17:00:00 Route d’Eugénie Les greens d’eugénie

Bahus-Soubiran Landes Bahus-Soubiran EUR 15 30 Samedi 24 juillet matinée découverte sur Les Greens d’Eugénie à partir 8h00 : initiation au footgolf 72 participants maximun.

18 licenciés Footgolf seront acceptés pour encadrer les nouveaux joueurs à l’initiation de cette nouvelle discipline. INSCRIPTIONS UNIQUEMENT PAR TÉLÉPHONE AU 0631334058

TOUT JOUEUR NON INSCRIT AVANT JEUDI 22, NE SERA PAS ACCEPTÉ LE JOUR J

