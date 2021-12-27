Initiation Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 27 décembre 2021, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Initiation Biathlon au tapis tremplin- Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
2021-12-27 17:00:00 – 2021-12-27 au tapis tremplin- Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE
Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

  A partir de 12 ans.
Selon conditions météo

La Mongie

Initiation Biathlon pour petits et grands !!!
Tir à la carabine, mini course
Gratuit

+33 5 62 91 94 15

A partir de 12 ans.
Selon conditions météo

au tapis tremplin- Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
dernière mise à jour : 2021-12-20 par