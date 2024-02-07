INITIATION AUX ECHECS EUROPE Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe
INITIATION AUX ECHECS EUROPE Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe, mercredi 7 février 2024.
INITIATION AUX ECHECS EUROPE Vous aimez ou vous souhaitez découvrir les jeux d’échecs alors n’hésitez pas pousser la porte de la maison de quartier et venez participer à cet atelier. Mercredi 7 février, 14h00 Maison de quartier Europe
2024-02-07T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-07T15:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-07T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-07T15:30:00+01:00
Maison de quartier Europe 25 avenue Dubedout Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord 0328277420 [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://linscription.com/pro/catalogue-grande-synthe.php »}]