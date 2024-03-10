Initiation aux chants d’oiseaux forestiers Châtellerault
Catégories d’Évènement:
Initiation aux chants d’oiseaux forestiers Châtellerault, dimanche 10 mars 2024.
Initiation aux chants d’oiseaux forestiers Châtellerault Vienne
.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-10 09:00:00
fin : 2024-03-10 12:00:00
rue Agnès Sorel
Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine poitoucharentes@lpo.fr
L’événement Initiation aux chants d’oiseaux forestiers Châtellerault a été mis à jour le 2024-02-08 par ACAP