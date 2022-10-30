Initiation au golf Bahus-Soubiran Bahus-Soubiran
Initiation au golf Bahus-Soubiran, 30 octobre 2022, Bahus-Soubiran.
Initiation au golf Bahus-Soubiran
2022-10-30 10:30:00 – 2022-10-30 12:00:00
Bahus-Soubiran Landes Bahus-Soubiran
EUR Venez vous essayer au golf en compagnie d’un professionnel au Golf de Bahus-Soubiran !
Grégory Sergeat vous initie gratuitement tous les derniers dimanches du mois de 10h3 à 12h
Ouvert à tous, infos et réservation au 07 60 34 17 00
+33 7 60 34 17 00
Bahus-Soubiran
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-14 par