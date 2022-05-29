Initiation au golf Bahus-Soubiran, 29 mai 2022, Bahus-Soubiran.

Initiation au golf Bahus-Soubiran
2022-05-29 – 2022-05-29
Bahus-Soubiran Landes Bahus-Soubiran

EUR   Venez vous essayer au golf en compagnie d’un professionnel au Golf de Bahus-Soubiran !
Grégory Sergeat vous initie gratuitement tous les derniers dimanches du mois de 10h3 à 12h
Ouvert à tous, infos et réservation au 07 60 34 17 00

+33 7 60 34 17 00

