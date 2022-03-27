Initiation au golf Bahus-Soubiran Bahus-Soubiran Catégories d’évènement: Bahus-Soubiran

Bahus-Soubiran Landes Bahus-Soubiran EUR Venez vous essayer au golf en compagnie d’un professionnel au Golf de Bahus-Soubiran !

Grégory Sergeat vous initie gratuitement tous les derniers dimanches du mois de 10h3 à 12h

Ouvert à tous, infos et réservation au 07 60 34 17 00 Bahus-Soubiran

