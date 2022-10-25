Initiation à l’impression Arbois, 25 octobre 2022, Arbois.

Initiation à l’impression
9 Grande Rue Bibliothèque communautaire Arbois Jura 
  Mardi 25 octobre à 10h
L’Atelier des Chimères propose une activité manuelle pour les 5/8 ans : créations d’animaux fantastiques en s’initiant à l’impression.
Sur inscription.

bibliotheque.arbois@cc-aps.fr +33 3 84 37 41 90

 

