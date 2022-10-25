Initiation à l’impression Arbois Arbois
Initiation à l’impression
Mardi 25 octobre à 10h
L’Atelier des Chimères propose une activité manuelle pour les 5/8 ans : créations d’animaux fantastiques en s’initiant à l’impression.
Sur inscription.
bibliotheque.arbois@cc-aps.fr +33 3 84 37 41 90
