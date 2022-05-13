Initiation à la technique du cartonnage Nogent-le-Rotrou Nogent-le-Rotrou Nogent-le-RotrouNogent-le-Rotrou
2022-05-13 – 2022-05-13
Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir
Nogent-le-Rotrou La Boîte à Outils vous propose une initiation à la technique du cartonnage. Apprenez à fabriquer un pot à crayon ! Réservation obligatoire.
laboiteaoutils28@gmail.com +33 2 37 52 15 95
la boite à outils
