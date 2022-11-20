INITIATION À LA RECONNAISSANCE DES CHAMPIGNONS POUR UNE CUEILLETTE EN TOUTE SÉCURITÉ Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel Catégories d’évènement: Hérault

Hérault Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel Initiation à la reconnaissance des champignons pour une cueillette en toute sécurité, dimanche 20 novembre de 10h à 12h

Inscriptions aux ateliers et renseignements : m2fcoumans@free.fr Initiation à la reconnaissance des champignons pour une cueillette en toute sécurité, dimanche 20 novembre de 10h à 12h m2fcoumans@free.fr Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel

