Initiation à la pêche au bouchon Lieu-dit La Vignotte Blasimon, mardi 23 avril 2024.
La fédération de pêche de Gironde organise ce moment d’apprentissage et de partage autour d’une initiation à la pêche au bouchon. Le matériel vous sera prêté et l’entrée est libre. Il vous suffit de vous rendre au ponton de pêche du lac de Blasimon (Domaine départemental Volny Favory). EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-23 10:30:00
fin : 2024-04-23 12:00:00
Lieu-dit La Vignotte Domaine départemental Volny Favory
Blasimon 33540 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@peche33.com
