Marché de Noël Ingrandes-de-Touraine Coteaux-sur-Loire, 2 décembre 2023, Coteaux-sur-Loire.

Coteaux-sur-Loire,Indre-et-Loire

Un marché de Noël traditionnel en centre bourg d’Ingrandes, Coteaux-sur-Loire (extérieur + intérieur).

De 14h à 20h. Concert avec Voice for Gospel dans l’église à 15h, Chorale des enfants à 17h..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 20:00:00. EUR.

Ingrandes-de-Touraine

Coteaux-sur-Loire 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



A traditional Christmas market in the center of Ingrandes, Coteaux-sur-Loire (outside + inside).

From 2pm to 8pm. Concert with Voice for Gospel in the church at 3pm, children’s choir at 5pm.

Mercado tradicional de Navidad en el centro de Ingrandes, Coteaux-sur-Loire (exterior + interior).

De 14:00 a 20:00 h. Concierto de Voice for Gospel en la iglesia a las 15:00 h, coro infantil a las 17:00 h.

Ein traditioneller Weihnachtsmarkt im Ortskern von Ingrandes, Coteaux-sur-Loire (außen + innen).

Von 14 Uhr bis 20 Uhr. Konzert mit Voice for Gospel in der Kirche um 15 Uhr, Kinderchor um 17 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OFFICE DE TOURISME TOURAINE NATURE