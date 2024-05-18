Informatique approfondie Châlette-sur-Loing
Informatique approfondie Châlette-sur-Loing, samedi 18 mai 2024.
Informatique approfondie Châlette-sur-Loing Loiret
Informatique approfondie à la médiathèque.
Venez apprendre comment gagner du temps avec les raccourcis ! .
Début : 2024-05-18 09:45:00
fin : 2024-05-18 11:30:00
1 Avenue Jean Jaurès
Châlette-sur-Loing 45120 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire epn@ville-chalette.fr
