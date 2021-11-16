Stains Centre AFPA Stains Seine-Saint-Denis, Stains INFORMATIONS COLLECTIVES SUR LES METIERS DE LA SECURITE PRIVEE ET LA SURETE AEROPORTUAIRE Centre AFPA Stains Stains Catégories d’évènement: Seine-Saint-Denis

INFORMATIONS COLLECTIVES SUR LES METIERS DE LA SECURITE PRIVEE ET LA SURETE AEROPORTUAIRE Centre AFPA Stains, 16 novembre 2021, Stains. INFORMATIONS COLLECTIVES SUR LES METIERS DE LA SECURITE PRIVEE ET LA SURETE AEROPORTUAIRE

du mardi 16 novembre au mardi 23 novembre à Centre AFPA Stains

INFORMATIONS COLLECTIVES SUR LES METIERS DE LA SECURITE PRIVEE ET LA SURETE AEROPORTUAIRE —————————————————————————————– **AGENT.E DE SURETE ET DE SECUTITE PRIVEE** Pré-requis : Autorisation préaliable délivrée par le CNAPS Casier judiciaire vierge (Volet B3) Nationalité Française ou Ressortissants de l’Union Européenne ou Ressortissants étrangers : Titre de séjour datant de 5 ans **AGENT.E DE SURETE AEOROPORTUAIRE** Pré-requis : * Autorisation préaliable délivrée par le CNAPS * Casier judiciaire vierge (Volet B3) * Nationalité Française ou Ressortissants de l’Union Européenne * Lettre d’intention d’embauche **Informations collectives** * 16 Novembre 2021 à 9h00 * 23 Novembre 2021 à 9h00 Lieu : Centre AFPA Stain 1 rue de la citoyenneté – 93240 Stains Inscription à : [**[marie-therese.da-silva@afpa.fr](marie-therese.da-silva@afpa.fr)**](marie-therese.da-silva@afpa.fr)

Ces métiers vous intéressent Centre AFPA Stains 1 rue de la citoyenneté 93240 Stains Stains Seine-Saint-Denis

