INCROYABLES COMESTIBLES DE VERSIGNY : SORTIE NATURE, 5 juin 2021-5 juin 2021, Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles.

INCROYABLES COMESTIBLES DE VERSIGNY : SORTIE NATURE 2021-06-05 15:00:00 – 2021-06-05 18:00:00
Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles Aisne Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles

Pour la première fois, suivez un ethnobotaniste à la rencontre des incroyables et délicieuses plantes comestibles. A vos recettes !
Avec CEN Hauts-de-France

geodomia@aisne.fr +33 3 23 80 32 20 http://www.geodomia.com/

Geodomia

 

 

 