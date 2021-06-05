Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles Aisne, Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles INCROYABLES COMESTIBLES DE VERSIGNY : SORTIE NATURE Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles

INCROYABLES COMESTIBLES DE VERSIGNY : SORTIE NATURE, 5 juin 2021-5 juin 2021, Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles. INCROYABLES COMESTIBLES DE VERSIGNY : SORTIE NATURE 2021-06-05 15:00:00 – 2021-06-05 18:00:00

Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles Aisne Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles 0 0 Pour la première fois, suivez un ethnobotaniste à la rencontre des incroyables et délicieuses plantes comestibles. A vos recettes !

Avec CEN Hauts-de-France geodomia@aisne.fr +33 3 23 80 32 20 http://www.geodomia.com/ Pour la première fois, suivez un ethnobotaniste à la rencontre des incroyables et délicieuses plantes comestibles. A vos recettes !

Avec CEN Hauts-de-France Geodomia

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aisne, Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles Autres Lieu Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles Adresse Ville Merlieux-et-Fouquerolles