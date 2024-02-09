INAUGURATION LES TEMPS MODERNES » Sauvian
INAUGURATION LES TEMPS MODERNES » Sauvian, vendredi 9 février 2024.
INAUGURATION LES TEMPS MODERNES » Sauvian Hérault
Le restaurant Les Temps Modernes va ouvrir ses portes et vous invite à son weekend d’inauguration qui s’annonce festif !
Le restaurant Les Temps Modernes va ouvrir ses portes et vous invite à son weekend d’inauguration qui s’annonce festif ! .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-09 19:00:00
fin : 2024-02-11 01:00:00
6 Place de l’Église
Sauvian 34410 Hérault Occitanie lestempsmodernes34@gmail.com
L’événement INAUGURATION LES TEMPS MODERNES » Sauvian a été mis à jour le 2024-02-08 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE