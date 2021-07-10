INAUGURATION DES NOUVELLES ŒUVRES VENT DES FORETS Lahaymeix Lahaymeix
Inauguration officielle 100% Vent des Forêts en présence des artistes : Jean-Baptiste Janisset, Menghzi Zheng, Cédric Esturillo, Alexander Lee, Bill Kouélany, Amandine Guruceaga, Thomas Sindicas.
contact@ventdesforets.org +33 3 29 71 01 95 http://www.ventdesforets.com/
© Marine Calamai
