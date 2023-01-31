INAUGURATION DE LA 2ÈME AIRE DE COMPOSTAGE PARTAGÉ DE PALAVAS Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots
INAUGURATION DE LA 2ÈME AIRE DE COMPOSTAGE PARTAGÉ DE PALAVAS Palavas-les-Flots, 31 janvier 2023, Palavas-les-Flots .
INAUGURATION DE LA 2ÈME AIRE DE COMPOSTAGE PARTAGÉ DE PALAVAS
Avenue de la Pourquière Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
2023-01-31 12:00:00 12:00:00 – 2023-01-31 13:00:00 13:00:00
Palavas-les-Flots
Hérault
de 12h à 13h
Avenue de la Pourquière – En partenariat avec le Pays de l’Or Agglomération – https://www.paysdelor.fr/devenez-referente-pour-les-aires-de-compostage-partage
de 12h à 13h
Avenue de la Pourquière – En partenariat avec le Pays de l’Or Agglomération – https://www.paysdelor.fr/devenez-referente-pour-les-aires-de-compostage-partage
environnement@paysdelor.fr
Palavas-les-Flots
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-20 par