Cinéma : Une année difficile impasse du stade Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers, 23 novembre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers.

Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers,Deux-Sèvres

Séance cinéma à la salle du foyer rural de St Pardoux-Soutiers.

Jeudi 23 novembre à 20h30 avec le film « une année difficile »

Albert et Bruno sont surendettés et en bout de course, c’est dans le chemin associatif qu’ils empruntent ensemble qu’ils croisent des jeunes militants écolos. Plus attirés par la bière et les chips gratuites que par leurs arguments, ils vont peu à peu intégrer le mouvement sans conviction…

6,50€ adulte – 5€ (- de 18 ans, étudiants et demandeurs d’emploi sur justificatifs).

2023-11-23 fin : 2023-11-23 . EUR.

impasse du stade

Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers 79310 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Film show at the foyer rural in St Pardoux-Soutiers.

Thursday, November 23 at 8:30pm with the film « Une année difficile » (A Difficult Year)

Albert and Bruno are over-indebted and at the end of their tether, and it’s on the associative path they’re taking together that they come across some young environmental activists. More attracted by the beer and free chips than by their arguments, they gradually join the movement without conviction?

6.50? adult – 5? (under 18s, students and jobseekers with proof of enrolment)

Proyección de una película en el foyer rural de St Pardoux-Soutiers.

Jueves 23 de noviembre a las 20.30 h con la película « Une année difficile » (Un año difícil)

Albert y Bruno, sobreendeudados y al límite de sus fuerzas, se cruzan en el camino comunitario que recorren juntos con unos jóvenes ecologistas. Más atraídos por la cerveza y las patatas fritas gratis que por sus argumentos, poco a poco se unen al movimiento sin convicción..

6,50? adulto – 5? (menores de 18 años, estudiantes y solicitantes de empleo con justificante)

Filmvorführung im Saal des Landhauses von St Pardoux-Soutiers.

Donnerstag, 23. November um 20.30 Uhr mit dem Film « Ein schwieriges Jahr »

Albert und Bruno sind überschuldet und am Ende ihres Weges. Auf ihrem gemeinsamen Weg durch die Vereine treffen sie auf junge Öko-Aktivisten. Sie sind mehr von Bier und kostenlosen Chips angezogen als von ihren Argumenten und werden nach und nach Teil der Bewegung ohne Überzeugung

6,50 Erwachsene – 5 (unter 18 Jahren, Studenten und Arbeitssuchende gegen Nachweis)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par CC Val de Gâtine