Regate au Lac du Cébron Impasse du Lac, 3 juin 2023, Saint-Loup-Lamairé.

Saint-Loup-Lamairé,Deux-Sèvres

L’Association Eole79 organise une régate RCB, RCO et Windsurfer. Pour les personnes qui désirent passer le weekend au lac, vous pouvez dés à présent réserver vos places au camping du lac : 06 95 24 61 26. EOLE 79 propose des activités de planche à voile, de l’Optimist et du Laser sur le Lac du Cébron, à Saint-Loup-Lamairé d’avril à octobre. Contact : 06 95 49 65 56 / contacteole79@gmail.com.

2023-06-03 à ; fin : 2023-06-03 . .

Impasse du Lac

Saint-Loup-Lamairé 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Eole79 Association is organizing a RCB, RCO and Windsurfer regatta. For those who wish to spend the weekend at the lake, you can now reserve your places at the lake camping : 06 95 24 61 26. EOLE 79 offers windsurfing, Optimist and Laser activities on the Cébron Lake, in Saint-Loup-Lamairé from April to October. Contact : 06 95 49 65 56 / contacteole79@gmail.com

La Asociación Eole79 organiza una regata RCB, RCO y Windsurfer. Los que deseen pasar el fin de semana en el lago, ya pueden reservar sus plazas en el camping del lago: 06 95 24 61 26. EOLE 79 ofrece actividades de windsurf, Optimist y Láser en el Lac du Cébron, en Saint-Loup-Lamairé, de abril a octubre. Contacto: 06 95 49 65 56 / contacteole79@gmail.com

Die Association Eole79 organisiert eine RCB-, RCO- und Windsurfer-Regatta. Wenn Sie das Wochenende am See verbringen möchten, können Sie ab sofort Ihre Plätze auf dem Campingplatz am See reservieren: 06 95 24 61 26. EOLE 79 bietet von April bis Oktober Windsurfen, Optimist- und Lasersegeln auf dem Lac du Cébron in Saint-Loup-Lamairé an. Kontakt: 06 95 49 65 56 / contacteole79@gmail.com

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par CC Airvaudais Val du Thouet