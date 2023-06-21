Mistral chantant en concert Impasse du Grand Cellier, 21 juin 2023, La Garde-Adhémar.

La Garde-Adhémar,Drôme

A l’occasion de la fête de la musique, concert de la chorale Mistral Chantant, dirigée par Aurélie Rufino..

2023-06-21 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-21 . .

Impasse du Grand Cellier Salle Henri Girard

La Garde-Adhémar 26700 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



On the occasion of the music festival, concert of the choir Mistral Chantant, directed by Aurélie Rufino.

Con motivo del festival de música, concierto del coro Mistral Chantant, dirigido por Aurélie Rufino.

Anlässlich des Musikfestes findet ein Konzert des Chors Mistral Chantant statt, der von Aurélie Rufino geleitet wird.

